Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSYS traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $13.10. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

