North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

NOA opened at $12.62 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

