North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.
About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
