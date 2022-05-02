NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at Griffin Securities

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Griffin Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.12. 25,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,615. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

