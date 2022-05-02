Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.