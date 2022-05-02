NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

