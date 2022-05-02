Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 538,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,910. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

