Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvectis Pharma.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

Shares of NVCT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 9,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,438. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

