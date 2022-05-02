Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JGH stock remained flat at $$13.20 during trading on Monday. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

