Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,128. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $18,565,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 193.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

