Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:NID traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,128. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
