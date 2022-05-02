Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,701. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.