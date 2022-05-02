Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $16.40 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

