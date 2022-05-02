Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $16.40 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.