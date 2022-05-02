O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.