OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

