Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

