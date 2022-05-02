Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:OLN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,409. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 61.51%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

