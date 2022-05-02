Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.40 on Monday. Olin has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

