Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 108.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.