Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

