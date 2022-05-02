OmniLit Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th

OmniLit Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. OmniLit Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OLITU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. OmniLit Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,072,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,985,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,829,000.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.