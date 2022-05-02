On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $181.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.37 million and the highest is $186.99 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.