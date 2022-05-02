ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.
ON stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 972,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
