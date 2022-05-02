ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

ON stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 972,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

