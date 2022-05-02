ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

ON stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.03.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,170. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

