ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
ON stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,170. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
