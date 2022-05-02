Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

