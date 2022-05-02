Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ONTX stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

