OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 39.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OneMain by 145.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

