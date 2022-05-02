ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $67.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,878. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

