Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ontex Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €6.80 ($7.31) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $$6.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

