Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $113,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.