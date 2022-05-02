Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.320-$2.460 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

