Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

