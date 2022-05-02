Oppenheimer Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $66.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,255. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.