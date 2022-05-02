Oppenheimer Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $66.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,255. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
