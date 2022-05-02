Oppenheimer Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

CAKE opened at $36.91 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

