Oppenheimer Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of IART opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

