Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

LECO opened at $134.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.