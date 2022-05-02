OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

