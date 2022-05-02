Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

ORC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.88. 131,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,862. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.75%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

