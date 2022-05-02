O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

ORLY stock opened at $606.55 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

