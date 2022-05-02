O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $36.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $36.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $37.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $688.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

