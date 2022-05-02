OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

OGI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

