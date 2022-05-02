OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
OGI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrganiGram (OGI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.