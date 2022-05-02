Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 107.76 and a quick ratio of 107.76. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 397,995 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1,399.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 161,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.