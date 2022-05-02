Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$206,250.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Rating) insider Michael Fraser bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$206,250.00 ($148,381.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
