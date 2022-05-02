Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$206,250.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Rating) insider Michael Fraser bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$206,250.00 ($148,381.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.