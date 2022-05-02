Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $747.50.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.4109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.