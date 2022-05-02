Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

OSK stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

