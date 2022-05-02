Oshkosh Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

