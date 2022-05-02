Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oshkosh’s 2022 earnings are under pressure amid supply chain disruptions—aggravated by Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 cases in China—and commodity inflation. Parts availability constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies, tough labor market and elevated costs due to the current supply chain environment will play spoilsport in 2022. For full year, the company forecasts unfavorable price/cost dynamics to be a $180-$200 million headwind (with primary impacts in the first half of 2022), up from prior projection of $140-$150 million. In the light of these headwinds, Oshkosh has trimmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It now expects EPS in the range of $5-$6, down from the previous range of $5.75-$6.75. High operating costs and capex are also likely to dent FCF levels. Thus, the stock is viewed as a risky bet.”

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

NYSE OSK opened at $92.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

