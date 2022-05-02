Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR opened at $12.30 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

