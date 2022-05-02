Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR):
- 4/22/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.
- 4/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50.
- 4/4/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.77.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.