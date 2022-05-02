Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR):

4/22/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

4/21/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

4/19/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

4/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

4/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50.

4/4/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

3/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.77.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.