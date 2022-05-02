Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Haywood Securities

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 268,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$104.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Osisko Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,314,864.90. Insiders have bought 406,500 shares of company stock worth $166,155 over the last three months.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.