Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $4.50 at B. Riley

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,033. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

