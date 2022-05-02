Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $4.50 at B. Riley

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,033. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.
About Otonomo Technologies
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
