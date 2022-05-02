Overstock.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

OSTK opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

